Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,930,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,093,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

