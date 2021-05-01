Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.67

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.67 and traded as low as $19.10. Citizens shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 10,775 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 5.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Citizens by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

