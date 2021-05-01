Civitas (CIV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $190,075.10 and $44.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00035236 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001471 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,055,610 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.