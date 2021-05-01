Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,700 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

CLAR opened at $18.61 on Friday. Clarus has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $582.75 million, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

