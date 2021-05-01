Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of CLCGY opened at $35.37 on Friday. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.
Clicks Group Company Profile
