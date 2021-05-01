Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of CLCGY opened at $35.37 on Friday. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

