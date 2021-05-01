CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,138.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $59,138.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 73.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012391 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,635,854 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.