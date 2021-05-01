Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,429.99

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,429.99 ($18.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,593 ($20.81). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,588 ($20.75), with a volume of 226,765 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,164.40 ($15.21).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,596 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,429.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

