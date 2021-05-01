Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the period.

Shares of GLO opened at $13.02 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

