CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in CMS Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

