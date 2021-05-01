CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,676 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

CMS opened at $64.39 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

