Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COGNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 3,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,588. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

