Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.19% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,691. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

