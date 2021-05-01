Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

