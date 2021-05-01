Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

