Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
