Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 196.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.58% of Cohu worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $40.01 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

