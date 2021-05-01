CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0671 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $47.58 million and $1.73 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.00874572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.06 or 0.08533120 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

