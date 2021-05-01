CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $18,661.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.44 or 0.00866061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00095690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.76 or 0.08555911 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.