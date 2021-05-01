Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 517.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Colfax worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,348,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after buying an additional 638,767 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 342,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFX opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFX. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

