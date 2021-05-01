Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) will announce $17.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.90 million to $20.80 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $27.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year sales of $84.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.45 million, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $126.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

CLNC opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

