Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,999. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

