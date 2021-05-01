CommunityGeneration (CGEN) Hits Market Cap of $241,599.44

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. CommunityGeneration has a total market cap of $241,599.44 and $5.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CommunityGeneration coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CommunityGeneration has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00286333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.77 or 0.01111828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00728910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.14 or 1.00084451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CommunityGeneration

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 coins and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 coins. CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork . CommunityGeneration’s official website is www.cgen.network

Buying and Selling CommunityGeneration

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommunityGeneration should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommunityGeneration using one of the exchanges listed above.

