Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 1,486,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.