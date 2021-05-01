Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,410.69

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,410.69 ($18.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,592.50 ($20.81). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,572.50 ($20.54), with a volume of 2,755,456 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,276.31 ($16.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 196.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,539.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,410.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

