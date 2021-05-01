Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 52.5% in April

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

Compass Group stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

