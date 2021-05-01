Compound Trading 49.1% Higher This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Compound has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $4.15 billion and $444.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $817.28 or 0.01420040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 64.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

