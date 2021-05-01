Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report sales of $67.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.96 million and the highest is $69.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $69.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $275.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $290.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $87,304. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

