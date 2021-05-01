Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 162,161 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

