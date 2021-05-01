Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $1.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Conceal has a market cap of $10.61 million and $202,895.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 124.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,369.51 or 0.99868103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $788.91 or 0.01373323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00541078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.90 or 0.00353207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.67 or 0.00180462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,855,218 coins and its circulating supply is 10,568,578 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

