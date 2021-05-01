Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 779,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNCE opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $133.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. Analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist dropped their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

