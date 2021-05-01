Conflux Network (CFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.47 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001718 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $822.03 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,797.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.97 or 0.05095333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.01 or 0.01744047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00480380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.26 or 0.00735779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.83 or 0.00572402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00077922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.00443024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004251 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 827,650,594 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

