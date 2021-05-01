Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

