Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of Consolidated Water worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

