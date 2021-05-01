Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Constellation Brands by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

NYSE STZ opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $243.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

