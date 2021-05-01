Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $221,940.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.86 or 0.00861410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

