Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $258,767.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00066776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00813524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00095612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00044342 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.