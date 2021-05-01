Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$105,000.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,048,311.60.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$855.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.96. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$4.56.

CMMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

