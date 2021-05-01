CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,422. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $934.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,408,000 after purchasing an additional 792,211 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

