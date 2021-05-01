CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Shares of CXW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,422. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $934.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CoreCivic Company Profile
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.