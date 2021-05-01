CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of CoreCivic worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,408,000 after purchasing an additional 792,211 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 585,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXW stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

