Coreto Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $205,814.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00062918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00283824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.56 or 0.01077576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00727310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.81 or 0.99640012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, "CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it's stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. "

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

