Coreto Tops 1-Day Volume of $326,341.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Coreto has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $326,341.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coreto has traded up 69.2% against the dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00284878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.16 or 0.01131448 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00718432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,145.74 or 0.99909643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars.

