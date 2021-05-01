Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,562 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $59,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

