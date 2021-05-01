Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Up 54.7% in April

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. acquired 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 179.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $11.30 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

