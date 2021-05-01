Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.