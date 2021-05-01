Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $456.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.33 million and the lowest is $418.47 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.