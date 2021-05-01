Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,779 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,280,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.09. 2,118,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

