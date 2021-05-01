COTI (COTI) Trading 52.2% Higher This Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $272.23 million and $80.10 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00281658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $616.11 or 0.01076294 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00717717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.85 or 1.00207201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

