COVA Acquisition (NASDAQ:COVA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.72. 33,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 93,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:COVA)

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

