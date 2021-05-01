COVA Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $103,887.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.44 or 0.00866061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00095690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.76 or 0.08555911 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.