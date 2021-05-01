CPChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $854,798.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $854,798.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00544347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006100 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022441 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.47 or 0.02851793 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

