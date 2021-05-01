CPUchain Price Tops $0.0014 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $68,613.32 and $100.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00285934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.28 or 0.01127657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.00724031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.66 or 1.00021073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 47,609,950 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

